Shots fired at Tayibe mayor's house, security guard killed - report

Shots were fired at the house of Shua'a Mansur, the mayor of the Arab city Tayibe in central Israel early Friday morning.

Mansur's security guard was killed in the incident, Walla reported. Before his death was determined, he had been evacuated to to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, according to Hebrew media.

Police are investigating the incident.

A different incident occurring the same night

Around the same time as the shooting, a resident died following a violent incident in the Shuafat refugee camp, a police spokesperson stated.

Medical officials stated that the resident arrived at the Shuafat crossing while seriously injured, and from there was evacuated to the Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center in Jerusalem, where he was later pronounced dead.

People crossing to the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem on October 9, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel Police are also investigating the circumstances behind this incident.

This is a developing story.