At least nine killed, over 60 injured in triple suicide bombing in central Mali

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 22, 2023 17:21

At least nine civilians were killed and over 60 injured in a triple suicide bomb attack in the central Mali town of Sevare early on Saturday, Yacouba Maiga, a spokesman for the regional governor, told Reuters.

"The blast destroyed about 20 houses in the neighborhood. There are a total of nine dead and about 60 wounded, all civilians," Maiga told Reuters by phone.

Earlier on Saturday, the West African country's government said in a statement read on national television that "a terrorist attack" had been stopped by the army in Savare.

"Three vehicles filled with explosives were destroyed by army drone fire," the statement said, without giving further details on casualties.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Russia says it takes three districts in western part of Ukraine's Bakhmu
By REUTERS
04/22/2023 02:07 PM
Saudi Arabia arranging to evacuate citizens from Sudan - statement
By REUTERS
04/22/2023 12:25 PM
Two people killed, 10 hurt in Madrid restaurant blaze
By REUTERS
04/22/2023 10:43 AM
Russian head of Crimea says air defenses activated, no damage
By REUTERS
04/22/2023 10:40 AM
Stun grenade thrown at home in Tel Aviv on Friday night
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2023 08:39 AM
Japan to prepare to shoot down North Korean spy satellite
By REUTERS
04/22/2023 07:29 AM
Two arrested for violent brawl in east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2023 12:02 AM
UK readying troops and planes for Sudan evacuation, if needed -Sky
By REUTERS
04/21/2023 11:25 PM
Abrams tanks will make difference but no silver bullet: US general
By REUTERS
04/21/2023 06:35 PM
US military preparing options ahead of possible Sudan evacuations
By REUTERS
04/21/2023 06:16 PM
IDF to demolish West Bank homes of Dizengoff, Shavei Shomron terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2023 06:13 PM
Poland and Germany discussing Patriot deployment
By REUTERS
04/21/2023 05:24 PM
Sheila Katz to speak at anti-judicial reform rally in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2023 05:08 PM
Keep Remembrance Day apolitical, Netanyahu, Lapid and Gantz say
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2023 04:58 PM
Humanitarian worker killed in Sudan crossfire, IOM says
By REUTERS
04/21/2023 04:18 PM
