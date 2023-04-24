The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Jerusalem dentist convicted for spying for Hezbollah

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 12:50

A Jerusalem dentist was convicted of spying for Hezbollah and sentenced by the Jerusalem District Court to five years in prison as part of a plea deal, the Justice Ministry said on Monday.

Jerusalem resident Ahmad Zahra had reached out to a released terrorist living in Lebanon and sought to work for Hezbollah.

Zahra had delivered to the Lebanese terrorist organization updates on Jerusalem and the West Bank, as well as reports on the routines of senior police and IDF officers. 

After several years, the terrorist operative received funds and a cell phone with encrypted messaging software in Turkey. He attempted to make further contact with Hezbollah but was arrested. The funds were confiscated by the authorities.

Wounded IDF veteran injured after trying to torch rehab office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 01:24 PM
Drone with American engine found near Moscow -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 12:50 PM
Israeli forces arrest 16 Palestinians for terrorist activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 11:07 AM
Drunk driver who killed boy on Yom Kippur given 10 years prison
By MICHAEL STARR
04/24/2023 09:40 AM
Temple Mount reopens to Jewish visitors after Ramadan closure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 08:30 AM
Iran activates air defenses in Isfahan - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 07:52 AM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes off coast of Valparaiso, Chile - EMSC
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 07:33 AM
Black Sea Fleet repels drone attack on Sevastopol - governor
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 05:17 AM
Canada suspends operations in Sudan, extracts diplomats -PM Trudeau
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 12:00 AM
Explosion heard in Gaza was IDF removing old explosives from border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2023 07:36 PM
Israeli PM plans to meet with Florida's DeSantis during Israel trip
By REUTERS
04/23/2023 06:46 PM
UTJ members cancel participation in Remembrance Day ceremonies
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2023 03:25 PM
Russia's Medvedev warns Moscow will scrap grain deal if G7 bans exports
By REUTERS
04/23/2023 02:27 PM
Interior Ministry to set up new passport office to shorten waiting times
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2023 02:20 PM
Court finds man guilty of trying to murder ex-girlfriend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2023 11:05 AM
