Jerusalem dentist convicted for spying for Hezbollah

A Jerusalem dentist was convicted of spying for Hezbollah and sentenced by the Jerusalem District Court to five years in prison as part of a plea deal, the Justice Ministry said on Monday.

Jerusalem resident Ahmad Zahra had reached out to a released terrorist living in Lebanon and sought to work for Hezbollah.

Zahra had delivered to the Lebanese terrorist organization updates on Jerusalem and the West Bank, as well as reports on the routines of senior police and IDF officers.

After several years, the terrorist operative received funds and a cell phone with encrypted messaging software in Turkey. He attempted to make further contact with Hezbollah but was arrested. The funds were confiscated by the authorities.