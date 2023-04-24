The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Fox News and Tucker Carlson part ways after Fox settles Dominion lawsuit

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 19:13

Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways, the media company said in a statement on Monday, less than a week after Fox News and parent company Fox Corp FOXA.O settled a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million.

The settlement averted a trial putting one of the world's top media companies in the crosshairs over its coverage of false vote-rigging claims in the 2020 US election.

Carlson had been expected to testify in the Dominion trial. Dominion had alleged that statements made on Carlson’s show after the 2020 election were defamatory and that messages between Carlson and his team were proof that he and his team knew the falsehood of claims that Denver-based Dominion's ballot-counting machines were used to manipulate the election in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

Carlson’s last program was April 21, the company said in a statement. It said that "Fox News Tonight" will air live at 8 p.m. EST starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named.

UAE aircraft catches fire in Nepal, attempts to make emergency landing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
04/24/2023 07:22 PM
EU's von der Leyen: our critical infrastructure is under threat
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 07:21 PM
Huwara shooter indicted for attack on American olim
By MICHAEL STARR
04/24/2023 06:30 PM
Israel offers to host warring Sudan faction heads in peace summit
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 06:30 PM
Netanyahu trial: Arnon Milchan will not testify in Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 06:07 PM
Russia's Lavrov at UN: We have reached the dangerous threshold
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 05:50 PM
Woman shot, injured by IDF after illegally entering military zone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 05:07 PM
Missing body of Israeli from Ashkelon crane collapse found after a month
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 03:22 PM
Declaration of Independence reading held at Western Wall
By ZVIKA KLEIN
04/24/2023 02:57 PM
WHO dismisses manager after sexual misconduct findings
By REUTERS
04/24/2023 02:46 PM
Foreign Minister Cohen says arrest of Jordanian MP 'unrelated to Jordan'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 02:43 PM
Drone with American engine found near Moscow -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 12:50 PM
Israeli forces arrest 16 Palestinians for terrorist activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 11:07 AM
Temple Mount reopens to Jewish visitors after Ramadan closure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 08:30 AM
Iran activates air defenses in Isfahan - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2023 07:52 AM
