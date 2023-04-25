Russia's Medvedev: We are probably on verge of a new world war

An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Tuesday that the world was probably on the verge of a new world war, cautioning that the risks of a nuclear confrontation were also rising, though neither scenario was inevitable.

"The world is sick and quite probably is on the verge of a new world war," former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who serves as deputy chairman of Putin's powerful security council, told a conference in Moscow.

He said such a new world war was not inevitable but said the risks of a nuclear confrontation were growing - and more serious than concerns about climate change.