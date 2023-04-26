Senior Iranian ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Iranian ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani, a member of the Assembly of Experts for Leadership of Iran, was assassinated on Wednesday morning in the northern city of Babolsar, according to Iranian media reports.

Soleimani was a former representative of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Khamenei's representatives are clerics who officiate on behalf of the supreme leader at a provincial level.

Soleimani's killer has been detained, the Fars news agency said.

The Assembly of Experts is a powerful clerical body that supervises, appoints and in theory can sack the supreme leader.

The southern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan and one of Iran's poorest, faced months of intensive anti-government protests sparked by the death in custody of a young Iranian woman in September.

This is a developing story.