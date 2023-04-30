The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
McCarthy on landing in Israel: ties with US will only grow stronger

During his visit, McCarthy will visit Yad Vashem and lay a wreath in memory of the six million Jewish victims.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: APRIL 30, 2023 13:32

Updated: APRIL 30, 2023 14:12
Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana greets US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy at Ben-Gurion Airport. (photo credit: NOAM MOSHKOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON)
Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana greets US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy at Ben-Gurion Airport.
(photo credit: NOAM MOSHKOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON)

Israel’s special bond with the United States will only grow stronger over the next 75 years, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said upon landing in Israel with a bi-partisan delegation of 19 members of Congress on Sunday afternoon.

McCarthy who has visited Israel many times and is known as a strong supporter of the Jewish state is scheduled to address the Knesset’s plenum on Monday, making him only the second House Speaker to do so.

This is McCarthy’s first foreign trip abroad since he became speaker in January of this year, but he has been to Israel many times in the past.

His visit is billed as a celebration of US-Israel ties over the last 75 years and as an important step in laying the foundation of the next 75 years in the relationship between the two countries.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana who had invited him to Israel, greeted him and his delegation at the airport.

US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy arrives in Israel for an official visit. (credit: NOAM MOSHKOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON) US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy arrives in Israel for an official visit. (credit: NOAM MOSHKOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON)

“Mr. Chairman, it is a great privilege for me to welcome you to Israel,” Ohana said.

“Thank you for accepting my invitation and choosing the Knesset to be the first parliament in the world to visit. I greatly appreciate the fact that you came at the head of an important bipartisan delegation.

“I look forward to the joint work between us that will strengthen and fortify the connection between our two parliaments,” Ohana said.

What are McCarthy's plans in Israel?

While in Israel, he will also meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and will lay a wreath at Yad Vashem the World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

His delegation arrived in Israel from Jordan, where McCarthy met with King Abdullah.



