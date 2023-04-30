The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Avi Maoz 'filled with shame' over gay Knesset speaker

"We will no longer agree to be silent about the blasphemy and dishonor of the State of Israel," wrote Maoz.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 30, 2023 01:26

Updated: APRIL 30, 2023 01:30
Noam head Avi Maoz speaks during a function meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on March 20, 2023. (photo credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)
Noam head Avi Maoz speaks during a function meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on March 20, 2023.
(photo credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

MK Avi Maoz (Noam) on Friday released an official statement addressing his feelings about the fact that Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana (Likud) is openly gay and that Ohana's husband is introduced publicly at official government functions. 

"With our support, but to our dismay, the coalition appointed the current Knesset speaker, with whom I have no problem on a personal level - on the contrary," said Maoz of Ohana's appointment. 

"I was filled with shame and pain, to the depth of my soul," continued Maoz, "when the State of Israel and its official representatives, at the official ceremony in remembrance of those killed in the Holocaust, and at other government events and ceremonies on Remembrance Day and Independence Day, showed the whole world 'Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and his [male] partner' as if it were an accepted and authentic Jewish norm."

Regretting past tacit support for Ohana

The Noam MK went on to disclose that he supported Ohana's appointment out of duty to the coalition, and he now regrets that the government has turned Ohana into a "symbol and model for this phenomenon," referring to homosexuality. 

He then wrote that he regrets not having walked out in protest the first time Ohana and his husband were introduced publicly at a government function. "We made a mistake not protesting the first time," wrote Maoz, "but no more! We will no longer agree to be silent about the blasphemy and dishonor of the State of Israel that is being carried out publicly. I promise to be your voice." 

MK Avi Maoz seen during a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 28, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) MK Avi Maoz seen during a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 28, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Throughout the letter, Maoz quoted several bible verses including Isaiah 14:9, which he used to refer to homosexuality as an "evil" and "vile" phenomenon occurring in God's "sacred" nation. The verse concludes by saying "the land shall be filled with devotion to the Lord as water covers the sea." Here, Maoz was presumably contrasting his own vision of Israel's future with its current status- the former is likened to divine devotion while the latter is evil. 

Maoz finished the letter by asserting that Israel will certainly "return to God in complete repentance - without coercion, God forbid. Rather, out of an inner sense of enlightenment."

Avi Maoz and the Noam Party's history of anti-LGBTQ+ policy

The MK has for months been outspoken in his distaste of that which he views as divisive left-wing propaganda, such as LGBTQ+ issues and feminism.

What is more, according to a December 2022 report by Yediot Aharonot, the party has been keeping track of LGBTQ+ people working in the Israeli media and keeping a blacklist for several years.  

In the same report, another Noam document discovered by investigators singled out feminist academics whose research was used by the IDF's gender affairs advisor to the chief of staff, in order to argue that "radical feminist groups" had a toehold in the IDF's system. Another document's headline was "The Takeover of the Education System: How Liberal Organizations and Foreign Governments Control the Education Ministry."

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.



