Two children, aged two and four, killed in house fire near Beersheba

Two children were killed in a fire that broke out on Sunday morning in their home in the Bedouin town of Tel Sheva, near Beersheba.

The two victims, a two-year-old toddler and a five-year-old boy, were identified as the siblings Hoor and Sultan Abu Anza.

They were treated at the scene by Magen David Adom first responders and then evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba in serious condition while they were unconscious.

Medical teams attempted to resuscitate the children but they passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital. A spokeswoman for Soroka Medical Center later confirmed that "unfortunately, after prolonged resuscitation attempts, they were pronounced dead."

Smoke inhalation and burns

"When we arrived at the scene, we saw the girl without a pulse and not breathing, suffering from smoke inhalation and burns on her body," MDA medics Yosef Noam Basharim and Lidor Krauny said. "We immediately began to perform resuscitation which included massages, ventilation and giving medications. We put her in an MDA intensive care vehicle and evacuated her to the hospital in critical condition while continuing the resuscitation operations."

Israel Fire and Rescue Services carried out searches to ensure no other people were trapped in the building.

Local police officers in cooperation with a professional fire investigator began an investigation to determine the circumstances and the causes of the fire. They conducted scans and collected evidence from the scene of the incident.

According to preliminary findings, the siblings were playing inside the house while the door was locked. In order to rescue them from the house, one of the neighbors had to break one of the outer walls, according to KAN.

"During a fire, children are the most vulnerable population, they cannot rescue themselves alone," Orly Silvinger, CEO of the Beterem organization for children's safety said in response to the incident. "I call on the parents - don't tell me it won't happen. A smoke detector saves lives. It will not prevent the fire, but it will warn them ahead of time, will allow a quick rescue of the children and a call to the rescue forces."

According to data provided by Beterem, 26 children have died as a result of a fire since 2018, with 58% of them, including today's incident, being under the age of 4.