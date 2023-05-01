26-year-old woman, two babies found dead in Taiba, signs of violence

A 26-year-old woman, a six-month-old baby and a two-year-old toddler were found dead on Monday night in Taiba, according to Israeli media. MDA teams that arrived at the scene pronounced them dead.

"When we arrived at the scene, the sight was extremely shocking," said MDA paramedic Mohammed Araki. "We saw a woman, a baby and a toddler unconscious and with signs of violence. We did medical tests and tried to save them, they didn't show any signs of life and unfortunately, we had no choice but to pronounce the three dead."

This is a developing story.