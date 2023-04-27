Four people murdered during night after Independence celebrations

A 40-year-old man was shot to death on Naomi Shemer Street in Holon on Thursday. Magen David Adom (MDA) teams that arrived at the scene determined his death.

According to the police, the background to the incident is thought to be criminal, the circumstances of the shooting are being investigated.

"We saw a man in his forties lying unconscious on the sidewalk, without breathing or a pulse, with penetrating injuries, he had no signs of life and all we could do was determine his death," MDA paramedic Yossi Rosenthal who arrived at the scene in Holon said.

At the same time, a 33-year-old woman was found lifeless in the town of Arara in the Negev and with her body showing signs of violence. The police began an investigation and is collecting evidence.

These now make four murders within a few hours, after a 24-year-old man was shot to death late Wednesday night in the parking lot of a building on Shimon Hatzadik Street in the city of Elad.

The murder in Elad

The police forces that arrived at the scene of the murder in Elad began searching for the perpetrators of the crime, along with collecting evidence from it. According to the police, the background to the incident apparently is criminal.

A medic in the motorcycle unit of, MDA Elazar Agassi said: "There was a lot of commotion at the place. The injured man was lying in the courtyard between buildings, unconscious and suffering from a penetrating injury to his body. We gave him medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital while performing resuscitation operations while his condition was critical."

MDA teams evacuated him to the hospital when he was in critical condition and there the medical team pronounced him dead.

Murder in Kfar Yasif

Two hours later, a 56-year-old man was shot to death in his shop in Kfar Yasif. It is suspected that the murderers came to the shop he owned and shot him in the head several times from point blank range.

The 56-year-old victim from Kfar Yasif was known to the police, who began investigating the incident, as well as searching for the perpetrators of the crime and collecting findings from the scene.

Following the death of the man from Kfar Yasif, the organization "Abraham Initiatives" reported that 59 Arabs have lost their lives since the beginning of the year in circumstances related to violence and crime. 55 of the victims were shot to death and 26 of them were under 30 years old.