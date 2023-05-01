The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
25-year-old killed in car explosion in northern Israel

The victim of the explosion was known to the police and the circumstances of the explosion are under investigation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 1, 2023 22:20

Updated: MAY 2, 2023 07:17
Scene of car explosion in Kiryat Bialik, May 2, 2023 (photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
Scene of car explosion in Kiryat Bialik, May 2, 2023
(photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

A 25-year-old man was killed after his car exploded in Kiryat Bialik near Haifa on Monday night, with initial investigations finding that the explosion was a suspected criminal assassination.

The victim suffered severe injuries to his lower body and was sent to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa where they were forced to declare his death.

The circumstances behind the incident as well as the identity of the person injured are under investigation and the man was known to the police.

Scene of car explosion in Kiryat Bialik, May 2, 2023 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) Scene of car explosion in Kiryat Bialik, May 2, 2023 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

A senior MDA medic, Yaakov Ventura, stated "We quickly arrived at the scene and saw a man about 25 years old, who was conscious and suffering from severe bruises on his lower body outside the car that caught fire. We gave him life-saving medical treatment that included anesthesia and ventilation, and we urgently evacuated him to the hospital while continuing to treat him as his condition very serious."



Tags Haifa crime police assassination car
