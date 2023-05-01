25-year-old killed in car explosion in northern Israel

A 25-year-old man was killed after his car exploded in Kiryat Bialik near Haifa on Monday night, with initial investigations finding that the explosion was a suspected criminal assassination.

The victim suffered severe injuries to his lower body and was sent to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa where they were forced to declare his death.

The circumstances behind the incident as well as the identity of the person injured are under investigation and the man was known to the police.

Scene of car explosion in Kiryat Bialik, May 2, 2023 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

A senior MDA medic, Yaakov Ventura, stated "We quickly arrived at the scene and saw a man about 25 years old, who was conscious and suffering from severe bruises on his lower body outside the car that caught fire. We gave him life-saving medical treatment that included anesthesia and ventilation, and we urgently evacuated him to the hospital while continuing to treat him as his condition very serious."