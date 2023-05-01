Ukraine's Zelensky: Two dead in Pavlohrad attacks

Overnight Russian missile attacks on the eastern city of Pavlohrad killed two people and injured 40, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday.

"The terrorists' missiles took the lives of two people, very young men," Zelensky said in his nightly video address. "Forty other people - women, children, men, were treated for wounds and injuries."

The attack on Pavlohrad, a railway hub, came during the second wave of nationwide missile strikes in three days.

Zelensky also said a 14-year-boy was killed close to his school when it was hit by a bomb in Chernihiv region, close to the Russian border.