The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine's Zelensky: Two dead in Pavlohrad attacks

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 1, 2023 22:24

Updated: MAY 1, 2023 22:25

Overnight Russian missile attacks on the eastern city of Pavlohrad killed two people and injured 40, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday.

"The terrorists' missiles took the lives of two people, very young men," Zelensky said in his nightly video address. "Forty other people - women, children, men, were treated for wounds and injuries."

The attack on Pavlohrad, a railway hub, came during the second wave of nationwide missile strikes in three days.

Zelensky also said a 14-year-boy was killed close to his school when it was hit by a bomb in Chernihiv region, close to the Russian border.

Two Palestinians arrested crossing Gaza border - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 11:15 PM
1 person severely injured in Israeli car explosion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 10:20 PM
IDF to hold exercise in Gaza area Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 09:17 PM
Man found dead in Tel Aviv apartment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 07:02 PM
Police officer indicted for threatening teens with pistol
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 06:44 PM
Israel Police officer indicted for threatening to shoot minors
By MAARIV ONLINE
05/01/2023 05:24 PM
Sudan humanitarian crisis turning into 'full flown catastrophe'
By REUTERS
05/01/2023 04:55 PM
US envoy visits Gulf to push new Yemen agreement, peace process
By REUTERS
05/01/2023 04:35 PM
Israeli Labor Court issues injunction against teachers' strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 04:08 PM
Car explodes in Israeli city of Tirat Carmel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 04:08 PM
Russian defenses in Ukraine most extensive system in decades - UK
By MICHAEL STARR
05/01/2023 11:48 AM
Two brothers arrested on suspicion of raping teen sister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 11:28 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli forces arrest 17 suspects of terrorism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 09:54 AM
Teen detained for making false calls to Israel Police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 09:41 AM
Israel Police arrest public servants suspected of bribery among others
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/01/2023 09:36 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by