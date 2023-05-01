The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Twitter suffers multiple outages, over 3,600 complaints

Users reported the desktop website was logging them out unexpectedly and were not able to sign in. The mobile app was reportedly working well.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 1, 2023 22:42

Updated: MAY 1, 2023 23:54
“Freedom of Speech, Not Freedom of Reach.” Twitter Owner Elon Musk (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
“Freedom of Speech, Not Freedom of Reach.” Twitter Owner Elon Musk
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Twitter suffered multiple outages across the world late Monday night, according to Downdetector.

There were more than 3,600 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform led by Elon Musk, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Users reported the desktop website was logging them out unexpectedly and were not able to sign in. The mobile app was reportedly working well.

58% of the issues reported to Downdetector were connected to the website, 38% were with the login function and 4% were with the server connection. 

Twitter's recent business moves 

Twitter removed the blue checkmark in late April for all users who have chosen not to pay the monthly cost for it.

Notable academics, celebrities, journalists and public figures, who had the verified status and now do not, include Beyonce, Donald Trump, Pope Francis, Mark Hamill, Bill Gates, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and many others. Before Thursday, Twitter under CEO Elon Musk had considered these users as having "legacy verified accounts." 

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags twitter social media twitter down twitter broken
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by