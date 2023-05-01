Twitter suffers multiple outages, over 3,600 complaints

Twitter suffered multiple outages across the world late Monday night, according to Downdetector.

There were more than 3,600 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform led by Elon Musk, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Users reported the desktop website was logging them out unexpectedly and were not able to sign in. The mobile app was reportedly working well.

58% of the issues reported to Downdetector were connected to the website, 38% were with the login function and 4% were with the server connection.

Twitter's recent business moves

Twitter removed the blue checkmark in late April for all users who have chosen not to pay the monthly cost for it.

Notable academics, celebrities, journalists and public figures, who had the verified status and now do not, include Beyonce, Donald Trump, Pope Francis, Mark Hamill, Bill Gates, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and many others. Before Thursday, Twitter under CEO Elon Musk had considered these users as having "legacy verified accounts."

Reuters contributed to this report.