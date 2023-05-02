The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Europol Says 288 Dark Web Vendors Arrested In Major Marketplace Seizure

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 2, 2023 15:42

Updated: MAY 2, 2023 15:50

Law enforcement authorities in nine countries have shut down the illegal dark web marketplace "Monopoly Market" and arrested 288 suspects involved in buying or selling drugs via the portal, European Union police force Europol said on Tuesday.

More than 50.8 million euros ($55.7 million) in cash and virtual currencies, 850 kilograms (1,870 pounds) of drugs and 117 firearms were seized, a Europol statement said. The seized drugs included over 258 kg of amphetamines, 43 kg of cocaine, 43 kg of MDMA and over 10 kg of LSD and ecstasy pills.

The operation, codenamed SpecTor, comprised coordinated stings in Austria, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Brazil, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Switzerland.

($1 = 0.9122 euros)

 

Terrorists shoot at Israeli Defense Ministry workers in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 04:34 PM
Denmark to donate $250 million to Ukraine for military purposes
By REUTERS
05/02/2023 04:18 PM
Russia summons Polish diplomat over embassy school 'seizure'
By REUTERS
05/02/2023 04:16 PM
UN chief says international community worried Afghanistan
By REUTERS
05/02/2023 03:55 PM
Rocket sirens go off in Gaza border area in Israel's South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 03:30 PM
Israelis in Gaza area, Sderot should stay in secure areas - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 03:20 PM
Kremlin says it is not aware of Pope's peace mission for Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/02/2023 03:03 PM
Miri Regev boots NTA company from Metro project
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 01:32 PM
Russia's Shoigu: We have taken steps to accelerate arms production
By REUTERS
05/02/2023 01:03 PM
Police investigating suspected gang rape in Ashdod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 12:56 PM
WHO says risk 'moderate' after laboratory in Sudan seized by fighters
By REUTERS
05/02/2023 12:47 PM
4 IDF soldiers injured in car accident in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 12:43 PM
Border Police officer convicted for beating Palestinian
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 11:24 AM
Tnuva raises price of dairy products by 4.65%
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 10:00 AM
Suspected shooting attack near Avnei Hefetz, one lightly injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 08:07 AM
