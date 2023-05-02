The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

US imposes terrorism-related sanctions on two individuals

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 2, 2023 17:26

Updated: MAY 2, 2023 17:31

The United States worked together to impose terrorism-related sanctions on two individuals linked to funding two Syria-based groups already sanctioned by the United States and United Nations, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

The actions target Omar Alsheak, a leader of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham group, and Kubilay Sari, who has received funds in Turkey from donors for Katibat al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, the department said in a statement.

"As terrorist groups continue to seek access to the international financial system, collaboration with our partners increases our ability to more effectively disrupt these facilitation networks," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.

The new designations follow joint US-Turkish actions on Jan. 5 that target a key financial network of Islamic State, Treasury said.

 

Israeli firms Tara, Strauss to raise non-controlled dairy prices -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 05:43 PM
Terrorists shoot at Israeli Defense Ministry workers in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 04:34 PM
Denmark to donate $250 million to Ukraine for military purposes
By REUTERS
05/02/2023 04:18 PM
Russia summons Polish diplomat over embassy school 'seizure'
By REUTERS
05/02/2023 04:16 PM
Europol Says 288 Dark Web Vendors Arrested In Major Marketplace Seizure
By REUTERS
05/02/2023 03:42 PM
Rocket sirens go off in Gaza border area in Israel's South
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 03:30 PM
Israelis in Gaza area, Sderot should stay in secure areas - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 03:20 PM
Kremlin says it is not aware of Pope's peace mission for Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/02/2023 03:03 PM
Miri Regev boots NTA company from Metro project
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 01:32 PM
Russia's Shoigu: We have taken steps to accelerate arms production
By REUTERS
05/02/2023 01:03 PM
WHO says risk 'moderate' after laboratory in Sudan seized by fighters
By REUTERS
05/02/2023 12:47 PM
4 IDF soldiers injured in car accident in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 12:43 PM
Border Police officer convicted for beating Palestinian
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 11:24 AM
Tnuva raises price of dairy products by 4.65%
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 10:00 AM
Suspected shooting attack near Avnei Hefetz, one lightly injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 08:07 AM
