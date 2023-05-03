The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Zelensky says he was not informed by White House about US classified materials leak

The materials posted online offered a partial, month-old snapshot of the war in Ukraine.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 3, 2023 01:26

Updated: MAY 3, 2023 02:11
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 1, 2021. (photo credit: ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 1, 2021.
(photo credit: ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Washington Post in an interview published on Tuesday that the White House did not inform him about a leak of secret US documents that grabbed attention around the world last month.

"I did not receive information from the White House or the Pentagon beforehand,” Zelensky was quoted as saying.

"It is unprofitable for us," he added. "It is not beneficial to the reputation of the White House, and I believe it is not beneficial to the reputation of the United States."

The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2022, more than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine. (credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS) The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2022, more than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine. (credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS)

The materials posted online offered a partial, month-old snapshot of the war in Ukraine

Ukraine's defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said on April 12 the Pentagon document leaks contained a mixture of true and false information about his country's military and downplayed its negative impact.

In response to Zelensky's comments, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said: "We are in constant communication with our Ukrainian counterparts about a range of issues, including over the unauthorized disclosures, but we aren’t going to get into the details of those private discussions."

A Pentagon spokesperson said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had spoken to a number of allies, including Reznikov, regarding the issue.

"Austin has conducted a large number of phone calls, conducted a large amount of outreach to our allies and partners around the world to discuss the matter with them, to highlight how seriously we are taking this issue, to include several conversations with his Ukrainian counterpart, minister Reznikov," Patrick Ryder told CNN.



