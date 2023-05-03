The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Russia launches unsuccessful strikes on Kyiv - Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 3, 2023 06:41

Russia launched a third nightly round of attacks on Kyiv in six days, city authorities said early on Wednesday, but air defense systems destroyed all its drones, with no immediate reports of casualties or destruction.

Air raid sirens blared for several hours in Kyiv, the surrounding region and most of eastern Ukraine, with the skies clearing only at dawn.

"All enemy targets were identified and shot down in the airspace around the capital," Kyiv's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app, citing initial details.

Russia used Iranian-made Shahed drones in the attacks, it added. It was not immediately known how many drones were shot down.

Woman found dead in Bat Yam, partner arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2023 07:34 AM
The IDF confirms: Gaza border communities can operate as normal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2023 06:45 AM
Fuel storage facility in Russia's Krasnodar on fire, says governor
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 05:00 AM
Israel, armed groups in Gaza agree to ceasefire- reports
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2023 04:38 AM
Blinken and Egypt's foreign minister discuss Sudan ceasefire -State Dept
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 04:03 AM
Man believed to be the suspect in killing of 5 in TX has been arrested
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 03:49 AM
Fed official, ex-banking bosses to appear at US Senate banking committee
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 02:41 AM
US to send air-launched rockets to Ukraine in next aid package
By REUTERS
05/02/2023 09:57 PM
Explosive found next to apartment entrance in Holon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 09:52 PM
NATO says it scrambled jets Sunday to track Russian patrol aircraft
By REUTERS
05/02/2023 09:37 PM
Israeli firms Tara, Strauss to raise non-controlled dairy prices -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 05:43 PM
US imposes terrorism-related sanctions on two individuals
By REUTERS
05/02/2023 05:26 PM
Terrorists shoot at Israeli Defense Ministry workers in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/02/2023 04:34 PM
Denmark to donate $250 million to Ukraine for military purposes
By REUTERS
05/02/2023 04:18 PM
Russia summons Polish diplomat over embassy school 'seizure'
By REUTERS
05/02/2023 04:16 PM
