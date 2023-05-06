World leaders send congratulatory messages to King Charles III

Ukraine's Defence Ministry released a video to congratulate Britain on King Charles' coronation and to thank the country for its support during the war with Russia.

"On the eve of the historic coronation, we'd like to thank our British friends for your friendship. We are grateful for your unwavering support and partnership, especially in the past year!," the ministry said on Twitter.

The one-minute video, thanking London for weapons given to Ukraine and for training thousands of Ukrainian soldiers, shows President Volodymyr Zelensky’s meetings with King Charles, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Keir Starmer and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Britain's King Charles travels in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey to his (their) coronation ceremony in London, Britain May 6, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)

It is set to the soundtrack of "London Calling" by British band The Clash.

Britain has been a key Western partner supplying military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February last year.

President Zelensky's wife Olena and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal are in London this week to celebrate the coronation of King Charles, who came to the throne last September after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

Chinese President Xi sends congratulations

China's President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom on their coronation, Chinese state media reported on Saturday.

Xi said that China is willing to expand cooperation and cultural exchanges with the UK and that the two countries should jointly promote peace and cooperation.