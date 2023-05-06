The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Arab teen killed in shooting incident in Israel's North

A 32-year-old resident of Gan Ner who was present at the scene of the shooting was arrested by police officers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 6, 2023 19:06

Updated: MAY 6, 2023 19:46
Israelis protest the lack of personal security among Israel's Arab sector on May 6, 2023 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Israelis protest the lack of personal security among Israel's Arab sector on May 6, 2023
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

A 19-year-old resident of the Arab village of Sandala, northern Israel, was killed on Saturday evening in a shooting incident near the entrance to the Gan Ner village, south of Afula.

Israel Police said the teen was rushed to Emek Medical Center in Afula in critical condition. Medical staff at the hospital were forced to call his death soon after.

A 32-year-old resident of Gan Ner who was present at the scene of the shooting was arrested by police officers responding to the incident. 

The weapon used in the incident was also located by police, it said. An investigation is ongoing.

The police suspect that a dispute on the road led to the incident, KAN reported.

Crime rampant across Israel's Arab sector

Police also opened a probe into a separate shooting incident in Jisr e-Zarka, an Arab town located on Israel's northern Mediterranean coast, in which a 25-year-old resident of the town was seriously injured with gun wounds.

The incident, of a criminal nature as per police, is being investigated by officers on the scene who are carrying scans and searches of the area.



