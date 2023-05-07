The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Polish plane on EU border patrol narrowly avoids collision with Russian jet

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 7, 2023 13:31

Updated: MAY 7, 2023 13:32

 A Polish border guard aircraft on patrol for the European Union's border agency Frontex over the Black Sea near Romania narrowly avoided a collision with a Russian fighter jet on Friday, Romania and Poland said.

A Russian SU-35 jet carried out "aggressive and dangerous maneuvers" approaching the Polish aircraft without keeping a secure distance, leading to turbulence, loss of altitude and a temporary loss of control of the plane by the Polish crew, Anna Michalska, a border guard spokesperson, wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"The Russian jet flew just in front of the nose of the Polish plane, crossing its trajectory at a dangerous distance, estimated by the crew at about five meters," Michalska said.

After three approaches the Russian jet flew away, Michalska added. The incident took place in international airspace.

The Romanian Defence Ministry said in a press release that the Russian jet's behavior was completely unacceptable.

"This incident is a further proof of the provocative approach of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Two combat aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Force and two from the Spanish Air Force designated for Air Police missions were alerted by the NATO Combined Air Operations Centre in Torrejon, Spain. While the four aircraft were ready to intervene at any moment, their intervention proved unnecessary, the ministry said.

"It looks like a planned provocation by Russia, the crew acted responsibly and luckily nothing happened. We can see that Russia is trying to draw international attention by such provocations," Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller told private television Polsat News on Sunday.

Man indicted for bringing Hamas flags to Temple Mount on Ramadan
By MICHAEL STARR
05/07/2023 10:57 AM
Israel Police arrest sixth suspect of Independence Day gang rape
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2023 10:02 AM
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes off Antofagasta, Chile
By REUTERS
05/07/2023 09:54 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli forces arrest six terrorism suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2023 09:53 AM
Egged announces impromptu drivers' strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2023 08:01 AM
Israel's Netanyahu congratulates King Charles on 'historic' coronation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2023 08:30 PM
Six Ukrainian explosives experts killed in shelling
By REUTERS
05/06/2023 08:17 PM
Seven-year-old in serious condition due to scorpion sting in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2023 05:33 PM
Sudan's paramilitary RSF confirms it will attend Jeddah talks with army
By REUTERS
05/06/2023 12:33 PM
Poland to call for EU sanctions on imports of Russian farm products
By REUTERS
05/06/2023 11:48 AM
US, Saudi Arabia welcome start of Sudan talks
By REUTERS
05/06/2023 04:25 AM
Sudan's army sent delegation to Saudi's Jeddah for truce talks
By REUTERS
05/05/2023 09:50 PM
Saudi FM, US's Blinken discuss initiative to host Sudan
By REUTERS
05/05/2023 09:34 PM
Palestinian who tried to cross West Bank barrier shot by Israeli forces
By Amir Bohbot/Walla!
05/05/2023 09:12 PM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Hokkaido, Japan
By REUTERS
05/05/2023 09:09 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by