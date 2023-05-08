The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
At least five wounded due to Russian strikes on Kyiv, city officials say

An explosion was also heard following a missile attack that hit the Black Sea city of Odesa overnight, a local Ukrainian official said.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 8, 2023 00:28

Updated: MAY 8, 2023 03:12
A driver walks near his burned car after Russian military strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in central Kyiv, Ukraine (photo credit: REUTERS)
A driver walks near his burned car after Russian military strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in central Kyiv, Ukraine
(photo credit: REUTERS)

At least five people were wounded due to Russian strikes on Kyiv, city officials said early on Monday, as Moscow launched another large-scale attack on Ukraine.

Three people were injured in blasts in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi district and two others were injured when drone wreckage fell onto the Sviatoshyn district, both west of the capital's center, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram messaging channel.

Klitschko said drone wreckage fell on a two-story building in the Sviatoshyn region, adding that blasts continued in Kyiv.

Massive destruction from large-scale attacks

A firefighter works at the site of a resort area hit by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region, Ukraine May 8, 2023 (credit: REUTERS) A firefighter works at the site of a resort area hit by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region, Ukraine May 8, 2023 (credit: REUTERS)

The city's military administration said there was destruction as a result of the attacks.

"Likely as a result of debris falling on a parked car in the yard of a residential building, the car caught fire," the administration said on the Telegram. "There is a recorded fall of debris on a residential building."

Reuters' witnesses said they had heard numerous explosions in Kyiv, with local officials saying that air defense systems were repelling the attacks.

An explosion was also heard following a missile attack that hit the Black Sea city of Odesa overnight, a local Ukrainian official said, and Ukrainian media reported sounds of explosions in the southern region of Kherson.

Separately, Russian forces shelled eight locations in Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine on Sunday, the regional military administration said in a Facebook post.



