The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

'Demilitarization of Russia:' Ukraine says Russia running out of missiles

"By using hundreds of high-precision missiles against civilian objects of Ukraine, the aggressor state reduces its ability to strike the military targets," said the Ukrainian Defense Minister.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: OCTOBER 16, 2022 16:47
Russian servicemen equip an Iskander tactical missile system at the Army-2015 international military-technical forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 17, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN/FILE PICTURE)
Russian servicemen equip an Iskander tactical missile system at the Army-2015 international military-technical forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 17, 2015.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN/FILE PICTURE)

Russia is running out of high-precision missiles, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov claimed on Friday. 

In an infographic published by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Russia ostensibly began the war with 900 Iskander surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, 500 Kalibr sea-to-surface cruise missiles and 444 air-launched Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles. 

Allegedly, Russia now only has 124 Iskander, 272 Kalibr and 213 air-launched cruise missiles.  

"By using hundreds of high-precision missiles against civilian objects of Ukraine, the aggressor state reduces its ability to strike the military targets," said Rezinkov.

Rezinkov mocked this supposed state of affairs for the Russian arsenal, saying that it constituted the "demilitarization of Russia" — Likely a reference to one of the early war demands of Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine be demilitarized.

The Defense Minister said that the lack of munitions indicated that "Russia's military defeat is inevitable."

"By using hundreds of high-precision missiles against civilian objects of Ukraine, the aggressor state reduces its ability to strike the military targets."

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov

Repeated claim about Russian munitions

However, this is not the first time that Ukraine has claimed that Russia has been running low on missiles.  A representative of Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate claimed in May that Russia had severely depleted its missile stocks. 

"According to our data regarding Russia's high-precision weapons, about 60% of the stockpile has already been used. For some types, that number is as high as 70%," Vadym Skibitsky claimed at the time. 

Reports have persisted throughout the war that Russia's defense industry has been unable to produce many of its more advanced munitions because of the rising prices of raw materials and limitations on foreign electronics caused by Western sanctions

Iran missile purchase lends credibility 

Yet new reports may indicate legitimacy to Reznikov's claims, as The Washington Post reported on Sunday that Russia is purchasing Iranian missiles. 

Intelligence reports shared by officials allege that Russia will purchase the Iranian-made Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar short-range missiles, which could serve as replacements for the Iskander missiles. 

On Friday morning, the UK Defense Ministry said that on October 10 about 80 cruise missiles had been launched into Ukraine, and that in all likelihood Russia's defense industries were incapable of "producing advanced munitions at the rate they are being expended."
"These attacks represent a further degradation of Russia’s long-range missile stocks, which is likely to constrain their ability to strike the volume of targets they desire in future," the UK Defense Ministry continued.
Reports of Russian missile strikes have also included mention that the S-300 anti-air munitions have been repurposed to strike land targets.

Maariv reported on Thursday that an EU report indicated that Russia seeking to buy weapons from North Korea and Iran was a sign of the military's vulnerable state.

Since Monday, Russia has unleashed massive volleys of guided missiles and suicide drones on Ukraine, damaging large swathes of utility infrastructure. 

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags Iran Russia ukraine s300 missile missiles Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
4

Violence erupts in Jerusalem in most violent night in capital in years

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli border police officers in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 12, 2022.
5

Candace Owens defends Kanye West, says tweet about Jews wasn't antisemitic

Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by