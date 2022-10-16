Russia is running out of high-precision missiles, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov claimed on Friday.

In an infographic published by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Russia ostensibly began the war with 900 Iskander surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, 500 Kalibr sea-to-surface cruise missiles and 444 air-launched Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles.

Allegedly, Russia now only has 124 Iskander, 272 Kalibr and 213 air-launched cruise missiles.

Demilitarization of russia. By using hundreds of high-precision missiles against civilian objects of Ukraine, the aggressor state reduces its ability to strike the military targets. Two conclusions: - russia's military defeat is inevitable; - russia is a terrorist state.

"By using hundreds of high-precision missiles against civilian objects of Ukraine, the aggressor state reduces its ability to strike the military targets," said Rezinkov.

Rezinkov mocked this supposed state of affairs for the Russian arsenal, saying that it constituted the "demilitarization of Russia" — Likely a reference to one of the early war demands of Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine be demilitarized.

The Defense Minister said that the lack of munitions indicated that "Russia's military defeat is inevitable."

Repeated claim about Russian munitions

However, this is not the first time that Ukraine has claimed that Russia has been running low on missiles. A representative of Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate claimed in May that Russia had severely depleted its missile stocks.

"According to our data regarding Russia's high-precision weapons, about 60% of the stockpile has already been used. For some types, that number is as high as 70%," Vadym Skibitsky claimed at the time.

Reports have persisted throughout the war that Russia's defense industry has been unable to produce many of its more advanced munitions because of the rising prices of raw materials and limitations on foreign electronics caused by Western sanctions.

Iran missile purchase lends credibility

Yet new reports may indicate legitimacy to Reznikov's claims, as The Washington Post reported on Sunday that Russia is purchasing Iranian missiles.

Intelligence reports shared by officials allege that Russia will purchase the Iranian-made Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar short-range missiles, which could serve as replacements for the Iskander missiles. On Friday morning, the UK Defense Ministry said that on October 10 about 80 cruise missiles had been launched into Ukraine, and that in all likelihood Russia's defense industries were incapable of "producing advanced munitions at the rate they are being expended."

"These attacks represent a further degradation of Russia’s long-range missile stocks, which is likely to constrain their ability to strike the volume of targets they desire in future," the UK Defense Ministry continued.Reports of Russian missile strikes have also included mention that the S-300 anti-air munitions have been repurposed to strike land targets.

Maariv reported on Thursday that an EU report indicated that Russia seeking to buy weapons from North Korea and Iran was a sign of the military's vulnerable state.

Since Monday, Russia has unleashed massive volleys of guided missiles and suicide drones on Ukraine, damaging large swathes of utility infrastructure.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.