Berlin cardiologist arrested on suspicion of murdering patients

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 8, 2023 14:23

Updated: MAY 8, 2023 15:00
Hospital bed in Hadassah Ein Kerem (photo credit: HADASSAH SPOKESPERSON)
Hospital bed in Hadassah Ein Kerem
(photo credit: HADASSAH SPOKESPERSON)

German police have arrested a cardiology specialist suspended from Berlin's Charite hospital on suspicion of murder, police and prosecutors said in a statement on Monday.

The 55-year-old is suspected of having knowingly administered high doses of a sedative to two seriously ill patients in intensive care who died as a result, according to the statement.

The cardiologist was suspended from Charite in August 2022.

A member of the medical staff receives a flu vaccine at the department where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH) A member of the medical staff receives a flu vaccine at the department where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

Comments from the prosecutors 

Prosecutors initiated an investigation at that time, but an arrest warrant could only be issued upon receipt of a medical report showing that the high doses of sedative had not been medically justifiable, police and prosecutors said.

There were a total of four suspicious deaths involving the cardiologist, but only in two cases was it beyond doubt that the medication administered had been unjustifiable, they added.

The suspect will appear before a Berlin magistrate later on Monday.

 



