Head of Russia's Wagner group says they are starting to get ammunition

Prigozhin last week threatened to pull his forces out unless they received the ammunition they needed before subsequently withdrawing the threat.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 8, 2023 21:15

Updated: MAY 8, 2023 21:47
Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a statement as he stand next to Wagner fighters in an undisclosed location in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this still image taken from video released May 5, 2023 (photo credit: PRESS SERVICE OF "CONCORD"/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a statement as he stand next to Wagner fighters in an undisclosed location in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this still image taken from video released May 5, 2023
(photo credit: PRESS SERVICE OF "CONCORD"/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

 The head of Russia's mercenary Wagner group said on Monday his troops were beginning to receive ammunition needed to press their advance to capture the long-besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

"Today, the groups advanced a maximum of 130 meters (400 feet) ... Fierce fighting is going on, but the groups are continuing to advance," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message posted on social media.

"According to preliminary data, we are starting to receive ammunition. We have not (yet) seen it in practice."

Where are the Wagner forces currently?

Prigozhin said Ukrainian forces were confined to an area of about 2.36 square km (0.9 square miles) in the town.

Bakhmut has been under Russian attack for more than nine months, with Wagner spearheading repeated attempts to advance on what once was a city of 70,000.

A mural depicting Wagner private military group in seen on a residential building in Belgrade, Serbia, January 18, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA) A mural depicting Wagner private military group in seen on a residential building in Belgrade, Serbia, January 18, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)

Ukrainian commanders have vowed to keep their hold on the city despite a Russian drive to take it in time for Tuesday's Victory Day holiday marking the defeat of Nazi Germany

Prigozhin last week threatened to pull his forces out unless they received the ammunition they needed, but subsequently withdrew the threat.



