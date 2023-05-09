US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides to leave post this summer- report

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides will leave his post this summer after nearly two years in the country, Axios reported on Tuesday citing two US officials.

According to an additional report, a US embassy spokesperson confirmed that Nides will be stepping down, saying: “Yes, it’s true that Ambassador Nides met with his senior staff this morning to inform them of his intent to step down this summer.”

Nides has served as the US Ambassador to Israel since December 2021, and his appointment was met with approval from both conservative and liberal Israelis and Americans.

Prior to his current position, Nides held a variety of roles both in and out of government, including deputy secretary of state for management and resources and Morgan Stanley’s managing director and vice chairman.