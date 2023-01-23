US uses democracy as talking point to defend Israel, Nides says

Israeli democracy plays a critical role for the United States in its defense of the Jewish state and is one of the foundations of the ties between the two countries, American Ambassador Tom Nides told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

“The US-Israel relationship is based upon lot of things, democracy, shared values is certainly at the top of the list,” Nides said.

“We use those shared values to defend Israel at places like the United Nations” where it is “one of our big talking points,” Nides said.

The Biden administration explains that Israel is “a democracy in the Middle East, where there is no other,” Nides said.

“It is very important for everyone to understand” that these shared values “is a very big part of our messaging, Nides said.

Israel's push for judicial reforms sparks concern

He spoke as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government’s push for judicial reforms has raised concern among its Western allies about the impact that overhaul would have on the country’s democracy, particularly on the status of minority rights.

The proposed overhaul which would empower the legislature and weaken the independence of the judiciary has raised sharp concerns in Israel, with opponents warning that they spell the death of the country’s democracy.

Proponents of the change have countered that it would strengthen the government’s ability to enact the will of the people as expressed in elections.

Nides discussed the issue of democracy with the Post after a visit by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and in advance of a trip to Israel by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Biden administration has walked a fine line in discussing the proposed changes, preferring to emphasize the importance Israel’s democratic nature holds for them, without criticizing the reforms.

Nides said that the issue of Israeli democracy is raised in all conversations between US and Israeli officials.

“I assure you that there is no [US-Israel] meeting that goes on that someone me, or Jake Sullivan, does not have this conversation, or that it does come up in some direct or indirect way,” Nides said.

He was careful to highlight the importance of democracy and the ways he believes the country exhibits that values, without actively speaking of concerns regarding the new government’s adherence to that principle.

When it comes to judicial reform debate, Nides said, he has not looked at the micro issues such as how judges are chosen but rather on the larger macro ones about democracy itself.

“I do not want to be lecturing the Israeli people on democracy,” Nides said adding that Israel is “a democracy and you are seeing it every day.”

Its vibrancy has been exposed in the 120,000 people who demonstrated in Tel Aviv last Saturday night against the reforms and the 80,000 people who rallied there the weekend before in the rain. Then there is the voting rate, he said, which is higher in Israel than in the US.

Israelis have been very articulate in the past weeks about their opinions on democracy and that debate is further proof of the free nature of the country, Nides said.

“I have enormous confidence in Israel and in Israelis to stand up on their own, and express whatever position they express in a very colorful way, as seen by what is going on here in the last few weeks,” Nides stated.

It was premature, he said, to come to any conclusions about how the debate would materialize, noting that, “I like to judge Israel on its actions, not on speeches and not on coalition agreements.”

When it comes to democracy, he said, the US “believes in strong democratic institutions. We believe in a strong judiciary... that is who America is, and we believe that ultimately the Israeli people also believe that.”

