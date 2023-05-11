Netanyahu, Gallant: 'We will continue as long as necessary'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant stated that "the campaign will continue as long as necessary," after a sitatuation assessment following the rocket strike on Rehovot that killed one man and wounded 10 people.

They further instructed the security forces to "continue to exact a heavy price from the Islamic Jihad for its aggression against the citizens of Israel," the Prime Minister's office announced.

Meanwhile, the IDF Air Force attacked targets belonging to Islamic Jihad in the central Gaza Strip, according to the IDF spokesperson's Unit. Palestinian media reported a number of injured people after attacks in the Nusairat refugee camp.