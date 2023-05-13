The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Videos show helicopter apparently shot down in Russia, near Ukrainian border

There is inconsistency on what caused the helicopter to crash

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 13, 2023 12:59

Updated: MAY 13, 2023 13:57
Ukrainian military helicopter flies over a village, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 29, 2023 (photo credit: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters)
Ukrainian military helicopter flies over a village, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 29, 2023
(photo credit: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters)

Videos posted on Russian social media on Saturday showed a helicopter apparently being shot down over Russia's Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine.

The state news agency TASS cited an emergency services official as saying preliminary information indicated the helicopter's engine had caught fire before the crash near Klintsy, which is around 40 km (25 miles) from the border.

Alternate explanations of what took down the helicopter

However, a video posted on the Russian pro-war Telegram channel Voyenniy Osvedomitel, which has around half a million followers, showed a helicopter high in the sky exploding, being thrown off course and then plunging earthwards in flames.

Russian President Vladimir Putin disembarks a helicopter as he visits the headquarters of the ''Dnieper'' army group in the Kherson Region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, in this still image taken from handout video released on April 18, 2023. (credit: KREMLIN.RU/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Russian President Vladimir Putin disembarks a helicopter as he visits the headquarters of the ''Dnieper'' army group in the Kherson Region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, in this still image taken from handout video released on April 18, 2023. (credit: KREMLIN.RU/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Comments accompanying the video, which Reuters could not immediately verify, said the craft, a Russian-built Mi-8 transport helicopter, had been shot down by a missile.

Other images posted by the channel showed wreckage in an agricultural field.

The Mi-8 has a wide range of military and civilian uses.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.



Tags Russia plane crash helicopter Military
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rockets pummel Israel's south, IDF strikes Gaza targets

Trails of smoke are seen as rockets are fired from Gaza towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2023.
2

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
3

Idolatry: The Jewish version

DAVID KAHN, grand rabbi of the Toldos Aharon hassidic dynasty, lights a bonfire during Lag Ba’omer celebrations on Mount Meron in May 2019.
4

Rashida Tlaib's ‘Nakba Day’ event in US Capitol canceled after 'Post' report

Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attends a pro-Palestinian protest in Dearborn, Michigan, US, May 16, 2021.
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by