BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine's Zelensky to meet British PM Sunak

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 15, 2023 09:14

Updated: MAY 15, 2023 09:27

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he would travel to Britain to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as part of a tour of several key European allies ahead of an expected major Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Zelensky met German and French leaders as well as Italian officials over the weekend on a whirlwind tour to drum up military and financial support for Ukraine.

"Today – London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today," Zelensky said on Twitter.

"I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations."

Last week, Britain became the first country to start supplying Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles, which will allow its forces to hit Russian troops and supply dumps deep behind the front lines.



