At least four killed, including suspect, in New Mexico shooting

At least four people, including a suspect, were killed in a shooting on Monday in a town in the northwestern corner of New Mexico, police said.

The shooting unfolded in a residential area of Farmington, New Mexico, about 180 miles (290 km) northwest of Albuquerque, the state capital, but few additional details were immediately available.

Two officers were wounded in an exchange of gunfire with the suspect, who was killed at the scene, and there were multiple civilian victims, at least three of whom died, the Farmington Police Department said.

The shooter was believed to have acted alone, police said.

The gun violence prompted security lockdowns at several public schools in Farmington, a city of about 46,000 residents, but police said after the suspect was killed that there was no longer a threat to the public, and the lockdowns were lifted.