The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Elon Musk subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein litigation

The filing said Musk, one of the richest people in the world, may have been referred to JPMorgan by Epstein.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 15, 2023 23:55

Updated: MAY 16, 2023 00:27
Elon Musk gestures during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO)
Elon Musk gestures during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO)

The US Virgin Islands has subpoenaed Tesla Inc TSLA.O CEO Elon Musk in its lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM helping enable sexual abuses by late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a Monday court filing, the Virgin Islands issued a subpoena to Musk on April 28.

The filing said Musk, one of the richest people in the world, may have been referred to JPMorgan by Epstein.

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US Virgin Islands accuses JPMorgan of missing red flags about Epstein's abuse of women on Little St. James, a private island he owned there.

FILE PHOTO - SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PICTURE)FILE PHOTO - SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PICTURE)

The bank has said it should not be held liable for a former top executive's relationship with Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The subpoena sought all communications between the entrepreneur and JPMorgan regarding Epstein as well as communications between Musk and Epstein.

The subpoena also sought all documents regarding fees that Musk paid to Epstein or to JPMorgan regarding accounts or relationship with JPMorgan.

It also asked Musk for all documents reflecting or regarding Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking and his procurement of girls or women for commercial sex.



Tags Elon Musk Jeffrey Epstein JPMorgan Chase International US Virgin Islands
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during ‘The Jerusalem Post’ conference titled ‘Celebrate the Faces of Israel’ at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week.
3

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
4

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
5

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by