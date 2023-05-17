The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Veteran Israeli actress Dvora Kedar passes away at 98

The scene-stealing Kedar often played tough but lovable mothers and grandmothers and she continued acting until she was well into her 90s.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: MAY 17, 2023 08:47

Updated: MAY 17, 2023 15:18
Dvora Kedar is seen among several performers at the Habima Theater in Tel Aviv (Illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Dvora Kedar is seen among several performers at the Habima Theater in Tel Aviv (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli actress Dvora Kedar, beloved by generations of movie- and theater-goers, passed away at age 98 on Wednesday morning.  

The scene-stealing Kedar often played tough but lovable mothers and grandmothers and she continued acting until she was well into her 90s, winning an Ophir Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Mrs. Halperin, a wisecracking seen-it-all assistant to a diva-like actress in the movie, Fire Birds, in 2015.

It was her final film appearance and a meaty role for Kedar, in which she got to play opposite a Who’s Who of veteran Israeli actors, among them Gila Almagor, Miryam Zohar, Oded Teomi and Aliza Rosen.

But she is probably best known to Israelis of a certain age as Benji’s mother in the Eskimo Limon comedy series and she appeared in seven of these movies in the 1970s and 1980s.

She also acted in the Oscar-nominated film by Menahem Golan, Operation Thunderbolt, which told the story of the Entebbe rescue.

‘Fire Birds’ (credit: PR)‘Fire Birds’ (credit: PR)

“Dvora embodied the character of the ultimate Polish woman . . . but she was not like that [in real life]. . . She created an iconic character.”

Yiftach Katzur

Creating an iconic character

Yftach Katzur, who played her son in the Eskimo Limon series, told Mako, “Dvora embodied the character of the ultimate Polish woman . . . but she was not like that [in real life]. . . She created an iconic character.” Zachi Noy, who played Yudale in the Eskimo Limon series, recalled, “She told me she wanted to get to a show at Habima, she was late, and there were no taxis, then she told [the cab company], 'This is Dvora Kedar, Benji's mother, and I need a taxi' and within a second she had a taxi. At [singer] Arik Lavie's funeral [in 2004] . . . she asked me, 'Why don't they make another 'Eskimo'?”

Born in Lithuania in 1924, she came to Israel as a young child and studied acting at the studio of the Habima Theater. In 1949, she joined the Cameri Theater, where she starred in many plays, including classics such as Garcia Lorca’s Blood Wedding and Arthur Miller’s After the Fall.

In the 2000s, she returned to Habima and performed in dozens of productions. Habima announced that a memorial ceremony would be held in the theater and that details would be made available later in the day on Wednesday. 



Tags theater cinema film israeli actress obituary actress death
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
3

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
4

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
5

Iron Dome ready for deployment in Ukraine, says US general

The Iron Dome air defense missile systems is seen during operational trials conducted following the conclusion Operation Shield and Arrow on May 14, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by