Police shoot man who aimed M16 at them

Israel Police officers shot a man after he aimed an M16 rifle at them when police ordered him to stop his vehicle in Ein Mahil in northern Israel on Wednesday morning.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a shooting in Ein Mahil and identified two suspects riding a scooter. The suspects refused to respond to orders by police to stop the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene, colliding with a police car.

During the chase, one of the suspect aimed an M16 rifle at the police officers, who responded by firing at the suspect, moderately injuring him. The two suspects were arrested.