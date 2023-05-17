The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russian man charged with ransomware attacks on US infrastructure

In addition, three indictments for smuggling defense and aircraft technology to Russia in two separate criminal cases were announced on Tuesday.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 17, 2023 09:59

Updated: MAY 17, 2023 10:47
A Russian flag is seen on the laptop screen in front of a computer screen on which cyber code is displayed, in this illustration picture taken March 2, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
A Russian flag is seen on the laptop screen in front of a computer screen on which cyber code is displayed, in this illustration picture taken March 2, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

A Russian national was indicted for ransomware attacks on US law enforcement, government agencies, schools, and healthcare facilities in which he extorted as much as $200 million from victims, the US Justice Department announced on Tuesday.

Around 2020, Mikhail Pavlovich Matveev allegedly engaged in three malware campaigns to attack thousands of people and demanded around $400 million.

“From Russia and hiding behind multiple aliases, Matveev is alleged to have used these ransomware strains to encrypt and hold hostage for ransom the data of numerous victims, including hospitals, schools, nonprofits, and law enforcement agencies, like the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC,” said US Attorney Philip Sellinger for the District of New Jersey.

The US government is offering a $10 million reward for information that could lead to Matveev's arrest.

US indicts 3 for attempts to send aircraft parts, military tech to Russia

In addition, three indictments for smuggling defense and aircraft technology to Russia in two separate criminal cases were announced on Tuesday by the US Disruptive Technology Strike Force.

An F15EX fighter jet taking off from a runway in the United States. (credit: BOEING)An F15EX fighter jet taking off from a runway in the United States. (credit: BOEING)

While working as a NATO defense contractor, Dr. Nikolaos “Nikos” Bogonikolos, 59, of Athens, Greece allegedly had been smuggling US military and dual-use technologies to Russia

The technology transferred by Bogonikolos can be used in quantum cryptography, nuclear weapons testing and tactical battlefield equipment, the US Justice Department said. Bogonikolos had allegedly been a procurement agent for Russia since 2017. Bogonikolos was arrested on May 9.



