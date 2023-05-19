The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Magnitude 7.7 quake off New Caledonia triggers tsunami warning in South Pacific

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 19, 2023 06:23

Updated: MAY 19, 2023 06:38

Tsunami warnings were issued to countries in the South Pacific on Friday after a 7.7 magnitude struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands in the French territory of New Caledonia.

Potential tsunami threats were issued for Vanuatu, Fiji and New Caledonia, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said, while Australia's meteorology bureau said there was a threat for Lord Howe Island off its east coast.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake hit at a depth of about 38 km (24 miles).

New Zealand said it was still assessing if the quake posed any tsunami threats to its coasts.

IDF forces opened fire near Nablus, Tulkarm
By Walla!
05/19/2023 06:24 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky to attend G7 Hiroshima summit in person
By REUTERS
05/19/2023 06:18 AM
Brazil investigates suspected bird flu case in human
By REUTERS
05/19/2023 12:34 AM
Netanyahu to Coalition: stop threatening, work for the people
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/19/2023 12:25 AM
US, Taiwan reach deal on first part of '21st Century' trade pact
By REUTERS
05/19/2023 12:24 AM
Car rams through Vatican gate, man stopped by police
By REUTERS
05/18/2023 11:53 PM
Saudi Energy min. says coordination with OPEC+ is cornerstone
By REUTERS
05/18/2023 11:46 PM
Health Ministry investigates IVF unit after baby born unrelated to father
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2023 11:37 PM
US calls on Iran not to carry out executions in connection with protests
By REUTERS
05/18/2023 08:31 PM
UK defense minister: Storm Shadow missiles have been used in Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/18/2023 06:15 PM
Palestinians gather along Gaza border to protest Jerusalem Day march
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2023 05:37 PM
Person in critical condition after gas leak in Beersheba
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2023 04:56 PM
Hamas terrorist planning attack arrested in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2023 04:53 PM
IDF officer arrested on charges of raping a female officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/18/2023 03:55 PM
G7 will tighten Russia sanctions to prevent bypassing, Germany's Scholz
By REUTERS
05/18/2023 02:03 PM
