The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes offshore northern California region

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 22, 2023 00:56

An earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude struck off the northern California shore on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), causing no reported damage or injuries.

The USGS said the quake occurred at a depth of 10km (6 miles) and took place 108 km (67 miles) west of Petrolia, a community of about 1,000 people in rural Humboldt County.

A handful of other towns in the sparsely populated region of northern California also reported feeling light shaking, according to the USGS.

Earthquakes are routine in California. The last fatal temblor in the state was a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that hit Northern California only 5 km (3 miles) offshore in December, injuring at least a dozen people and killing two.

Moscow to hold Russia-China security talks on Monday
By REUTERS
05/22/2023 01:03 AM
Explosive device components found in Netanya, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2023 11:51 PM
Maccabi Haifa championship celebrations cut short due to overcrowding
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2023 09:44 PM
Price of bread in Israel to rise by some 5% starting on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2023 09:32 PM
Sudan's paramilitary RSF says will abide by short-term ceasefire
By REUTERS
05/21/2023 07:14 PM
Israel Police officer lightly injured by motorcyclist in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2023 04:18 PM
Ukraine controls 'insignificant' part of Bakhmut, advancing on flanks
By REUTERS
05/21/2023 04:11 PM
Estonia, Latvia look to purchase mid-range air defense from Germany
By REUTERS
05/21/2023 03:52 PM
Infiltration alert activated in Psagot after suspected burglary
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2023 12:47 PM
Russian official: Kyiv hit port city with British Storm Shadow missiles
By REUTERS
05/21/2023 11:59 AM
Russia modified missile attacks on Ukraine with surveillance UAVs - UK
By MICHAEL STARR
05/21/2023 10:14 AM
Terrorists shoot at military post near Tulkarm, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2023 09:38 AM
Two-year-old girl drowns in private pool in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2023 09:33 AM
Biden unveils new US military package for Ukraine, promises support
By REUTERS
05/21/2023 09:03 AM
Security guards seize Torah scroll from Women of the Wall
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/21/2023 08:40 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by