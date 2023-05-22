The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
$2 million for summer camps for Jewish Ukrainian refugees

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 22, 2023 10:37

Mosaic United, a partnership between the State of Israel and Jewish philanthropists, announced last week that it will be offering $2 million in order to fund Jewish summer camps for children, youth and adults who are refugees from Ukraine.

Last year, Mosaic United, together with its funding partners, the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry, sponsored more than 17,000 days of camp for nearly 1,400 participants at 24 camps spread across 10 different countries. Based on the evaluation of Rosov Consulting, which they have shared on their website, campers and their parents declared that "the experience strengthened campers’ desire to participate in more Jewish activities and learn more about Judaism and Israel, all while ensuring they had a fun experience and no longer felt alone."

Grants are available for organizations that operate Jewish camps around the world that may offer Jewish Ukrainian Refugees to participate in their activities. The organizations which qualify will receive funding and support.

"While in camp, Ukrainian Jewish participants will be involved in enriching activities to strengthen their Jewish identities as well as their connections to Israel and the Jewish people," Mosaic United's website said. As for those eligible to participate in these programs, "we seek to serve Jewish refugees from Ukraine, as well as Jewish participants from Ukraine. Participants can include children, teens, young adults (18-25 years old), and their parents," Mosaic United said.

In the summer of 2022, Mosaic United allocated $1 million for summer camp experiences for Ukrainian Jewish refugees.

