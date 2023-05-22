The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukrainian 'sabotage group' crosses border into Russia's Belogorod

Russian and Ukrainian officials are pointing fingers at each side, blaming each other for responsibility of the attack.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 22, 2023 15:04

Updated: MAY 22, 2023 15:56
A view shows a street in central Belgorod, Russia August 10, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A view shows a street in central Belgorod, Russia August 10, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Monday that a Ukrainian army 'sabotage group' had entered Russian territory in the Graivoron district, which borders Ukraine.

In a statement on Telegram, Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the Russian army, border guards, presidential guards and the FSB security service were taking measures to repel the incursion.

He said no civilians had been harmed, and that there was no evacuation underway.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin had been informed of the incursion, and that work was underway to drive the "saboteurs" out, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Earlier, the Telegram channel Baza, which is linked to Russia's security services, had published footage apparently showing a Ukrainian armored vehicle advancing on the Graivoron border checkpoint.

A view shows a residential building destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the city of Irpin in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/SERHII NUZHNENKO) A view shows a residential building destroyed by recent shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the city of Irpin in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/SERHII NUZHNENKO)

Both Russian and Ukrainian officials refuse responsibility

It said there were indications of fighting in three settlements on the main road leading from Ukraine into Russia. The "Open Belgorod" Telegram channel said power and water had been cut off to several villages.

Ukrainian media cited Ukrainian military intelligence as saying the Liberty of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, both consisting of Russian citizens, were behind the attack.

A group calling itself the Liberty of Russia Legion, which claims to be planning attacks inside Russia, said on Twitter it had "completely liberated" the border town of Kozinka and its forward units had reached the district center of Graivoron further east.

"Moving on. Russia will be free!" it wrote.

Earlier on Monday, the group released a video showing five heavily armed fighters: "We are Russians, like you. We are people like you. We want our children to grow up in peace," one said facing the camera. "It is time to put an end to the dictatorship of the Kremlin."

Reuters was unable to verify the reports and the Ukrainian military was not immediately available for comment.



Tags Russia ukraine bombing Ukraine-Russia Headline Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
3

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
4

Missing girl recognized from Netflix show, located six years after abduction

Missing child Kayla Unbehaun
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by