Iranian forces arrest 14-member 'Israeli terror team' - report

A source in the Iranian justice system told the Iranian outlet "Tasnim" that the group planned to carry out terrorist acts and assassinations on various targets.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 29, 2023 16:28

Updated: MAY 29, 2023 17:46
A riot police vehicle rides in a street in Tehran, Iran, October 3, 2022. (photo credit: WANA VIA REUTERS)
A riot police vehicle rides in a street in Tehran, Iran, October 3, 2022.
(photo credit: WANA VIA REUTERS)

Iranian security forces arrested 14 members of an alleged Israeli terror group, Iranian state media Tasnim reported on Monday.

A source in the Iranian justice system told the Iranian outlet Tasnim that the group planned to carry out terrorist acts and assassinations on various targets.

This report out of Iran is the latest in a series of alleged arrests of Israeli spies and terrorist groups in connection with activities in the Middle East.

Arrests of alleged Israeli agents

The latest such incident took place just last week, as Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization and the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office uncovered and arrested an 11-person Mossad cell operating in Turkey, according to the Turkish Sabah newspaper.

Turkish authorities reportedly discovered that the cell had targeted one company and 23 individuals who conducted commercial relations with Iran.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Tehran, Iran May 29, 2023. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA/Handout via Reuters) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Tehran, Iran May 29, 2023. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA/Handout via Reuters)

In September 2022, twelve members of the Baha'i faith were arrested on suspicion of spying for Israel in Iran's northern Mazandaran province, Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

According to the report, two of the heads of the organization were trained at the World House of Justice, located in the Baha'i Center in Haifa, and set up a spy cell with other members of the organization throughout the northern district.

In July 2022, a spy network affiliated with Mossad was arrested in Iran, according to a report by the Iranian Labor News Agency (ILNA). 

The report claimed that the spy network consisted of five people from an Iranian separatist group that "has a history with the Zionist regime" and had made promises including financial support from the Mossad to carry out its plans. The Iranian regime often claims arrests of Israeli spies as a method to discredit a variety of political opponents.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Maariv Online contributed to this story.



