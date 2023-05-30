The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Gershon Edelstein, senior ultra-Orthodox rabbi and spiritual leader, dies at 100

Netanyahu: Jewish world lost a brilliant scholar, leader • Funeral service to begin from Ponvezeh yeshiva at 3:30 p.m.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 30, 2023 09:40

Updated: MAY 30, 2023 11:44
Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, head of the Ponovitz Yeshiva seen during a morning prayer at his home in Bnei Brak, February 15, 2021 (photo credit: YAAKOV NAUMI/FLASH90)
Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, head of the Ponovitz Yeshiva seen during a morning prayer at his home in Bnei Brak, February 15, 2021
(photo credit: YAAKOV NAUMI/FLASH90)

Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, one of the most senior ultra-Orthodox rabbis in Israel and the spiritual leader of the Degel HaTorah Knesset faction, died on Tuesday morning at the age of 100.

His condition deteriorated earlier on Tuesday, sources close to the rabbi said minutes before news of his passing came to light.

Edelstein was hospitalized last week at Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak after the spiritual leader suffered from shortness of breath.

Edelstein succeeded Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky as the haredi faction's spiritual leader after the latter's death in March 2022. The rabbi also served as rosh yeshiva of the massive Ponovezh yeshiva in Bnei Brak, one of the leading Litvish yeshivot in Israel.

The rabbi's funeral service will be held on Tuesday afternoon, with followers, students and family set to gather at the entrance to Ponovezh yeshiva at 3:30 p.m., where the service will begin.

Shas: Edelstein a 'faithful shepherd to his flock'

Shas and its leader Arye Deri released a statement mourning the death of Edelstein, a "remnant of a generation which preached the Torah to thousands and taught generations of geonim, yeshiva heads and students," the faction wrote.

"[He was] a faithful shepherd to his flock," Shas added.

Israel's chief Ashkenazi rabbi David Lau also mourned Edelstein's death, saying the rabbi "strongly and decidedly led the Jewish People even at his ripe age

"I had the privilege to be near him during my studies at the Ponevezeh yeshiva and through guidance and wise advice in all religious matters until very recently," Lau added.

"The Torah world and the entire Jewish People lost a brilliant scholar and leader...who lived a sacred life," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. "I mourn his passing and send my deepest condolences to the family."

Earlier on Tuesday, the prime minister spoke to Degel HaTorah head, coalition member MK Moshe Gafni following his spiritual leader's passing. Gafni, following assessments held with Israel Police, called on all Israelis wishing to attend the funeral to arrive in Bnei Brak as soon as possible due to expected congestion on public transport ahead of the ceremony.

Israel Railways will increase train activity to Bnei Brak on Tuesday afternoon, police said, to help facilitate the orderly arrival of all Israelis to the rabbi's funeral.



