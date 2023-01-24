MK Moshe Gafni proposes law to segregate Israel's nature reserves

Israel's national parks and nature reserves could soon see new gender-segregated bathing hours, following a proposed bill from United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni on Tuesday morning.

According to a report in Israel Hayom, Gafni, along with party members Uri Maklev and Yakov Asher, has presented a bill to regulate separate swimming and bathing hours across Israel's nature reserves, a move which would see at least 15% of operational hours become segregated, meaning men and women will not be able to enter the areas together.

"Segregation at the Nature and Parks Authority means that sons who cannot travel with their mothers and daughters who cannot spend time with their fathers. This is not Judaism. This is the men's way of forcing us back." Hadas Danieli Yelin, CEO of Israel Womens Network

In the explanatory notes accompanying the proposed law, it is stated that at least 20% of Israel's population holds religious laws that prevent them from bathing in all-gender areas. As a result, around one-fifth of the population is unable to fully experience Israel's Nature Reserves, in what the notes call a discriminatory practice.

Furthermore, the fact that the nature reserves are overseen by the government only furthers the discrimination, the bill proposal states, as this means that the government is essentially preventing religious people from visiting these sites.

Previous attempts to implement segregation

In 2020, Israel's Nature and Parks Authority tested out a similar plan to segregate swimming by gender, rolling out the project at the Einot Tsukim Nature Reserve in the northern part of the Dead Sea. However, the project was short-lived due to the Justice Ministry's opposition to the plan.

Male female segregation signs placed on a building near the Ultra orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, February 4, 2019. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

At the time, then-deputy attorney-general Dina Zilber gave a legal opinion on the matter in which she stated that "a government agency may not provide gender-segregated services. This view is based on the Supreme Court’s ruling that 'separate but equal is inherently unequal.'"

'God created nature without partitions'

Politicians from the opposition were quick to respond to news of the proposed bill, with Labor Party leader MK Merav Michaeli - the only female party leader in Knesset - taking to Twitter to address Gafni, saying that "as much as I am happy to dance at your [gender] separated private event, I will fight just as much to ensure that you do not turn our entire country into your private event."

Labor party leader Merav Michaeli leads a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on January 16, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The proposed bill is "another step in the Halachic revolution that Netanyahu's crazy friends are promoting under his protection," she charged, adding that "he [Netanyahu] doesn't care, which is what happens when you have a private pool at home."

Michaeli's mention of dancing at a private event was in reference to her attendance at Gafni's granddaughter's wedding back in July 2022. Her presence caused a stir among Israel's religious and secular citizens alike, as the secular Labor leader and the haredi UTJ MK seem to be ardently opposed to one another ideologically.

However, at the time, Michaeli simply stated that "the biggest mitzvah (commandment) is to rejoice a bride at her wedding."

"It is not about religious exclusion or coercion, God forbid, but about a solution that is suitable to each and every person according to their faith and lifestyle." Shai Glick, Btsalmo CEO

Also coming out against the proposed segregation bill was Yesh Atid MK and former Social Equality Minister Merav Cohen, who called it "another step that will only antagonize people against the ultra-Orthodox.

"Instead of bringing hearts together in such a divided time - they offer more partitions, more separation and more discrimination. God created nature without partitions. The public space belongs to everyone - and will remain that way."

"A wake-up call for us all"

The proposed gender-segregation bill should be a "wake-up call for all of us," CEO of the Israel Women's Network, Hadas Danieli Yelin said in a response put out by the movement.

"These are not outbursts of anger, these are plans that are being realized before our eyes. Our rights as women are in danger. Gender segregation has one goal: to eliminate women from the public sphere."

Continuing, the CEO added that "segregation at the Nature and Parks Authority means that sons who cannot travel with their mothers and daughters who cannot spend time with their fathers. This is not Judaism. This is the men's way of forcing us back.

"We will continue to fight for our place. We cannot be made to disappear from the public eye."

A MAN STANDS beneath a waterfall at Nahal David in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve area, near the Dead Sea. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)

However, not everyone is opposed to the plan put forward by the UTJ MKs.

Right-wing Jewish human rights group Btsalmo, whose mission statement says that they "work to protect the rights of all people in the State of Israel," spoke out in support of the proposed bill.

Speaking to Yisrael Hayom, Btsalmo CEO Shai Glick said that "in the State of Israel there is a large religious and haredi population, as well as a muslim population who do not bathe in mixed spaces. This public also has a right to enjoy natural resources.

"It is not about religious exclusion or coercion, God forbid, but about a solution that is suitable to each and every person according to their faith and lifestyle."