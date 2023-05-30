The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
CENTCOM commander visits Israel amid largescale IDF drill

The IDF launched the "Firm Hand" exercise on Sunday which will simulate a multi-front conflict.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 30, 2023 20:49

Updated: MAY 30, 2023 21:41
CENTCOM Commander Michael Kurilla sits at situation assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
CENTCOM Commander Michael Kurilla landed in Israel on Tuesday for a three-day visit as the IDF conducts the largescale "Firm Hand" exercise.

Kurilla started off his visit at Unit 504, the HUMINT (human intelligence) unit of the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate (J2), where he was presented with the unit's latest operations, as well as plans for the future.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi led an operational panel during which the commanders discussed cooperation between the IDF and the US Armed Forces and the strengthening of joint operational capabilities.

Kurilla additionally took part in a situation assessment at the IDF General Staff Operations Center during the "Firm Hand" exercise and was presented with the way the IDF's readiness for a campaign on multiple fronts is tested.

Kurilla and Halevi also held a private professional meeting.

IDF Northern Command widescale drill, December 17, 2019 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)IDF Northern Command widescale drill, December 17, 2019 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

'Firm Hand' to drill multi-front conflict

The IDF launched the "Firm Hand" exercise on Sunday, with the exercise set to end in about two weeks. The exercise will simulate a multi-front conflict in the air, at sea, on land and in the fields of cyber and the electromagnetic spectrum.

The exercise will test the IDF's ability to prepare for a prolonged campaign on multiple fronts.

Part of the exercise includes a command exercise under Northern Command, with the first week of the exercise focusing on the 91st Division (Galilee Formation) and the second week focusing on the 36th Armored Division (Ga'ash Formation).

Security forces will also drill operative plans for the civilian sphere and security on the home front.

The exercise will additionally drill the use of spectrum control cells for the first time, which are used to formulate a situational assessment in the field of spectrum warfare.



Tags IDF United States Herzi Halevi exercise CENTCOM
