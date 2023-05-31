The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel reaches FIFA Under 20 World Cup quarterfinals with 0:1 victory

Israel successfully claimed victory just minutes before the end of the match, scoring a goal at the 97th-minute mark.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 31, 2023 02:27

Updated: MAY 31, 2023 07:31
Israel's Dor Turgeman celebrates after Senegal's Babacar N'Diaye scored an own goal and the first for Israel. May 24, 2023 (photo credit: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS)
Israel's Dor Turgeman celebrates after Senegal's Babacar N'Diaye scored an own goal and the first for Israel. May 24, 2023
(photo credit: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS)

The Israeli national under-20 soccer team is on its way to the quarterfinals of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup after they beat Uzbekistan 1-0 in the knockout round of their match on Tuesday night.

For the majority of the match, neither side successfully scored a goal, and Israel successfully claimed victory just minutes before the end of the match, scoring a goal at the 97th-minute mark. 

After their success against Uzbekistan, the Israeli team will now face either Brazil or Tunisia for the next stage of the world cup.

The composition of the Israeli team was as follows: Tomer Zarfati, Eli Feingold, Stav Lemkin, Or Israelov, Roy Rabivo, Eli Madmon, Roy Navi (Kanzpolsky, 56), Ariel Logsi (Hamza Shibli, 46), Tai Abed (Ahmed Salman, 80), Omar Senor (Halayla, 56), Dor Turgeman (Shon Adri, 90+9).

The last-minute goal was scored by Halalya. 

May 24, 2023 Israel players pose for a team group photo before the match (credit: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS) May 24, 2023 Israel players pose for a team group photo before the match (credit: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS)

Israel under 20 at the world cup

Earlier this week, Israel beat Japan 2-1 in the knockout round of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Argentina on Saturday night in what many were calling a historic match.

Shortly after Israel's win, Senegal reached a draw in its match against Colombia, leading to its elimination from the game and securing both Colombia's and Israel's place in the round of 16.

This is Israel's first time in the Under-20 World Cup. The competition was originally set to take place in Indonesia, but was moved to Argentina after Indonesia refused to allow the Israeli team to participate.

Up until this year's Under-20 World Cup, the only goal Israel had scored in a major FIFA tournament was kicked by Mordechai “Motaleh” Spiegler against Sweden, in the Mexico 1970 World Cup.



