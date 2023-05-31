Hamas condemns Jerusalem Pride march, calls for confrontation

The Hamas terrorist movement condemned the Jerusalem Pride march which is set to take place on Thursday, calling for Palestinians to "confront" the march in a statement on Wednesday.

"We, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, strongly condemn the fascist occupation authorities for allowing the organization of a provocative march for 'perverts,' which is scheduled to roam the streets of occupied Jerusalem on Thursday," said the movement.

"We call on the masses of our stationed Palestinian people to confront these measures in defense of the Arabism of Jerusalem and the Islamism of Al-Aqsa Mosque," added the movement. "We also call on the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to condemn these violations and put pressure on the occupation in international forums to stop them, and to strengthen the boycott of the occupation at all levels."