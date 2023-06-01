The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russia's FSB says US penetrated thousands of Apple phones in spy plot

The FSB said that several thousand Apple phones had been infected, including phones of foreign diplomats from NATO members, Israel, Syria and China.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 11:24

Updated: JUNE 1, 2023 11:56
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) collegium in Moscow, Russia, February 28, 2023. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the Federal Security Service (FSB) collegium in Moscow, Russia, February 28, 2023.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had uncovered a US National Security Agency (NSA) plot using previously unknown malware to penetrate specially made backdoor vulnerabilities in Apple phones.

The FSB, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said that several thousand Apple phones had been infected, including those of domestic Russian subscribers.

The Russian spy agency also said telephones belonging to foreign diplomats based in Russia and the former Soviet Union, including those from NATO members, Israel, Syria and China, had been targeted.

"The FSB has uncovered an intelligence action of the American special services using Apple mobile devices," the FSB said in a statement.

No response to Russian claims

Neither Apple nor the NSA immediately responded to emailed requests for comment outside of usual US business hours.

Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris, France July 15, 2020. (credit: GONZALO FUENTES / REUTERS) Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris, France July 15, 2020. (credit: GONZALO FUENTES / REUTERS)

The FSB said the plot showed the close relationship between Apple and the National Security Agency, the US agency responsible for US cryptographic and communications intelligence and security.

"The company provides American intelligence agencies with a wide range of opportunities to monitor any persons of interest to the White House and their partners in anti-Russian activities, and their own citizens," the FSB said.

Unusually, the FSB said the plot was uncovered with the help of the Federal Guards Service, the agency which protects Russia's leaders.



