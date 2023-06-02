Protestors, police clash outside PM Netanyahu's Caesarea home

Violent clashes broke out between protesters and police officers on Friday night in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house in Caesarea, Israeli media reported.

Approximately 250 activists came to demonstrate in front of the prime minister's house, N12 reported, and clashes started after police allegedly used force in an attempt to disperse the protesters.

The protestors arrived with loudspeakers, megaphones, Israeli flags, and vuvuzelas.

The police were not informed of the demonstration as it had not coordinated with them either. As a result, police were called, and the protest was broken up.

In one video police can be seen trying to forcefully evict the protestors from the area, they are seen shoving and beating the protestors in the face. Leading one protestor to remark, "The police officers are acting with ferocious violence."

Israel Police officers are seen at the protest outside of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence on May 25, 2023. (credit: BROTHERS IN ARMS)

Four protestors arrested, one injured

One protestor was reported seen with a bloody nose, which other protestors claim was broken by the police. Although another report says that it was made bloody when police attempted to fold some of the noise amplification equipment and it fell on the protestor's face, as reported by Walla.

Four protestors were arrested by police and taken to Hadera police station, including Moshe Redman, one of the leaders of the hi-tech protests and one of the organizers of this demonstration in Caesarea. After calls on social media to come to support the arrested protestors, more people arrived in Caesarea, later on, crowds arrived at the police station to support the detainees there.

The leaders of the protest, entitled "The Resistance to the Dictatorship", responded with: "The violence of the police and the Special Patrol Unit (Yasam) tonight at the demonstration in Caesarea is suitable for dictatorial regimes. The attempt to violently suppress the protest will not succeed. If the coup d'état goes through, police violence against those who protest against the government will be routine. There is only one way to stop it - to resist. We call on everyone to go to Kaplan tomorrow to demonstrate against the attempted dictatorial coup."