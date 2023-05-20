No sign of stopping: Judicial reform protests head into 20th week

The 20th week of protests against the government's judicial reform legislation will begin on Saturday night with demonstrations expected in Tel Aviv, Ashdod, Jerusalem, Haifa, as well as some additional 150 locations across the country.

Some of the protests began early on Saturday evening, as demonstrations in Rehovot and Herzliya started hours before the end of Shabbat.

Hundreds attended the protest in Herzliya. "Jerusalem Day is a celebration for the unification of our eternal capital. That's why we decided in the Sharon [area] to commemorate the day with a flag parade, celebrating the Israeli union between the Jewish and the democratic. And in this unity lies our strength," explained Dana Oren Yannai, one of the Herzliya protest organizers.

According to protest organizers, the Tel Aviv demonstration will start at 7 p.m. with protestors gathering at Dizengoff Square. The main demonstration will be held on Kaplan St, Tel Aviv, and will start an hour later at 8 p.m.

The lineup of speakers scheduled to address the protestors on Kaplan Street includes prominent hi-tech entrepreneur and former budget department head at the Finance Ministry Shaul Meridor, acclaimed author Sefi Rachlevsky and Deputy Mayor of Tel Aviv Meital Lehavi.

Protest held against the judicial reform in Herzelia, Israel on May 20, 2023. (credit: Zeev Yannai )

Protests in Haifa will begin in Merkaz Carmel at 6 p.m. and begin their procession down HaNasi Boulevard toward Horev.

A police spokesperson has said that traffic on several roads will be heavily restricted and that travel from the neighborhoods of Kababir, Carmelia, and Shambor will be possible through HaTzofim Street and HaYam Street only.

Protest leaders' statements

Earlier in the day on Saturday, protest organizers released several statements regarding the demonstrations.

“The government’s plan to plunder the public treasury in favor of political corruption, rather than investing in the welfare of citizens, is a decisive step towards transforming Israel into a dictatorial regime," they wrote. "This act is parallel to Hungary and Poland where public funds are constantly misappropriated to the regime.

"Netanyahu continues to waste time through deceptive negotiations while he gives 14 billion dollars of taxpayers' money to his political allies," they continued. "These corrupt actions serve as a means to facilitate the implementation of dictatorial laws.

“The negotiations allow Netanyahu to continue weakening the foundations of democracy. We call upon opposition leader Lapid and MK Gantz to withdraw from these deceptive negotiations immediately."