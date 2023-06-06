The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran unveils 'Fattah,' its first hypersonic missile

In November, the IRGC warned that a new hypersonic missile it was developing could hit Israel within 400 seconds.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JUNE 6, 2023 09:25

Updated: JUNE 6, 2023 10:05
Iran's Fattah hypersonic missile (photo credit: FARS NEWS AGENCY)
Iran's Fattah hypersonic missile
(photo credit: FARS NEWS AGENCY)

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unveiled the "Fattah," the regime's first hypersonic missile, on Tuesday morning, Iranian state media announced.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami and other high-ranking officials.

According to Iranian media, the Fattah hypersonic missile has a range of 1,400 kilometers and hits speeds of Mach 13-15. The reports claimed that the missile is able to bypass and destroy air defense systems.

The Fattah features a moveable secondary nozzle and uses solid propellants, allowing it to reach high speeds and "perform various maneuvers inside and outside the earth's atmosphere," according to the Iranian Fars News Agency.

Iran's Fattah hypersonic missile (credit: FARS NEWS AGENCY) Iran's Fattah hypersonic missile (credit: FARS NEWS AGENCY)

Iran claims the missile could hit Israel in 400 seconds

In November, General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force, claimed that Iran had developed a new hypersonic missile that could reach Israel in 400 seconds.

At the time, Iran’s Sobh-e-Sadegh newspaper published a threat in Hebrew on its front page, reading "400 seconds: General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force, said that Iran has obtained technology for hypersonic missiles."

An article in the newspaper written by Hamza Pariyab, described as a defense expert, referenced a letter sent by Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, the “father” of Iran’s missile program, to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which referenced the acquisition of a “quick response super-fast missile.”

In November 2011, Moghaddam was killed in an explosion that hit a missile base in Bidganeh, killing at least 17 members of the IRGC. While the explosion was initially reported as an accident, Western media, including the Guardian and Time magazine, reported that the incident was being blamed on the Mossad.

At an event in November of last year marking the anniversary of the explosion, Hajizadeh said Iran had managed to develop an advanced hypersonic ballistic missile that can enter space and target missile-defense systems.

“This system has a very high speed and has the ability to maneuver in and out of the atmosphere,” he said at the time. “Both defense systems that defend inside the atmosphere and extremely expensive systems that deal with missiles outside the atmosphere – this new missile of the Islamic Republic of Iran will pass all of them, and I don’t think that technology will be found that can deal with it for decades to come.”

What is a hypersonic missile?

Hypersonic missiles travel at a speed of Mach 5 or greater. While ICBMs can also reach that speed, they travel in a predictable arc, making them easier to confront. In contrast, hypersonic missiles are maneuverable, giving them the ability to dodge defense systems and evade radar.

The US, Russia, China and North Korea have successfully tested hypersonic missiles, although exact details about such weapons are still somewhat scant.



Tags Iran missiles IRGC Hypersonic weapons
