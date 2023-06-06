Fatal quake hits Haiti as it reels from floods

A moderate earthquake shook western Haiti early Tuesday morning, killing at least three and injuring others according to media reports, as the island nation battles to recover from flooding that killed 42 over the weekend.

The US Geological Survey said the 4.9-magnitude earthquake had a depth of just 10 kilometers, with an epicentre near Les Abricots area, in the Grand'Anse department.

A member of the country's disaster agency told the Associated Press that three deaths had been confirmed so far after a house collapsed.

Local radio station Radio RFM 104.9 tweeted photos appearing to show a body in the rubble, and a severely injured man in hospital.

Weak infrastructure has left the nation vulnerable to natural disasters in the past.

Tuesday's quake comes just days after Haiti battled deadly floods, prompting a call for international assistance.